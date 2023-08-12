The Clarence spec home on lot 386 in Spyglass in the Auburn University Club offers the primary bedroom on the main floor with all others on the second level. The upstairs loft in this home provides extra entertaining space, in addition to the spacious Great Room downstairs. Including a 12ft sliding glass door leading to the rear covered patio! Walk- in closets in every bedroom! Most design selections can be altered at this time. *RENDERINGS & PHOTOGRAPHY INCLUDED DOES NOT REPRESENT THE ACTUAL PROPERTY AND IS TO BE USED FOR VISUAL PURPOSES ONLY. FINISHES WILL DIFFER.