MOVE IN READY - Less than 2 miles from Jordan-Hare Stadium, Owens Crossing is built by Holland Homes LLC. The Lawden plan features cottage-style architecture and an open floor plan. The gourmet kitchen has a large center island with an eat-in bar, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops. The kitchen opens into the dining room with a large window to let in natural light. The great room has an electric fireplace and access to a covered porch off the rear of the home. The master suite has a huge master closet and full en suite with a dual sink vanity, garden tub, glass-enclosed shower, and separate water closet. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are nicely sized with a full bath between them with hall access. The 2nd level is completed with Bedroom 4 and an additional full bathroom.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $498,400
