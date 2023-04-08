MOVE IN READY & $10,000 incentive! The Coventry B by Harris Doyle Homes in Woodward Oaks is a unique floor plan with a large great room with a 17 ft ceiling! Added bonus: 12ft sliding glass door from great room to covered patio! Off to the side of the great room, you'll find the kitchen and dining room with a spacious walk in pantry. The primary bedroom and a secondary bedroom are located on the main floor. Upstairs, there are two more bedrooms with a "study niche" that can be used as a loft, reading nook, etc!
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $499,185
