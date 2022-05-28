 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $499,440

The “Chatsworth II” is a Ranch-style house with 2nd floor bonus room that is sure to please. This 4 bedroom 4 bath plan starts with the refined foyer entry way that joins to the formal dining room rich with hardwood flooring. Next, experience the open kitchen with large center island and adjoining breakfast room. The kitchen offers built in appliances, granite countertops and walk in pantry. The large great room area is complete with a natural gas fireplace and opens out to a covered porch area that is great for relaxing after a long day. The master quarters provides a large bedroom and bathroom area with double granite vanities, garden/soaking tub, tiled shower with glass door and spacious walk in closet. The 2nd floor features a large bonus room with a full bath & closet. This plan will not disappoint!

