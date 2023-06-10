MOVE IN READY - Less than 2 miles from Jordan-Hare Stadium, Owens Crossing is built by Holland Homes LLC. The Lawden plan features cottage-style architecture and an open floor plan. The gourmet kitchen has a large center island with an eat-in bar, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops. The kitchen opens into the dining room with a large window to let in natural light. The great room has an electric fireplace and access to a covered porch off the rear of the home. The master suite has a huge master closet and full en suite with a dual sink vanity, garden tub, glass-enclosed shower, and separate water closet. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are nicely sized with a full bath between them with hall access. The 2nd level is completed with Bedroom 4 and an additional full bathroom.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $499,890
Related to this story
Most Popular
Milo’s Hamburgers announced on Thursday afternoon that it’ll open a new restaurant this fall as part of the Northside Crossing retail development.
The Birmingham-based sandwich shop Melt will open a new location in Auburn in early 2024.
The Opelika Rage Room at 1510 Second Ave. will allow guests to break things in a controlled environment. Expected to open in early July, the e…
When the Opelika Chamber of Commerce announced the winner of its Emerging Business of the Year at its annual Friday meeting, Valarie Canady ha…
Cohen, who took over as Auburn's director of athletics on Oct. 31, is making almost $500,000 more this year than he did in the same role at Mi…