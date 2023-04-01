Harris Doyle Homes is excited to offer the Clermont plan in Farmville Lakes! This home will sit on a DOUBLE lot overlooking the 10 acre lake and amenity area at the heart of the neighborhood. The covered rear porch is going to be a great place to hang out with friends and family. The primary bedroom is located on the first floor and the other 3 bedrooms and bonus room on are the second floor. The Great Room is large and will have a gas fireplace, it is also open to the kitchen and dining room. Design selections for this home have been made. Farmville Lakes community offers beautiful amenities including a Pool, workout room, 10 acre lake, and pavilion with kitchenette, bathrooms, and drinking fountains. Farmville Lakes location is hard to beat with Auburn University just 7.6 miles away, a Publix and Walmart Neighborhood Market both within 2.5 miles, and quick access to HWY 280 making getting to Opelika, Birmingham, or I-85 easy. Home is complete