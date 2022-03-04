The Wakefield pairs expert space planning with a long list of desirables, and the result is a perfect plan for nearly any phase of life. The welcoming feel starts on the covered front porch and carries through the long foyer entryway that leads you into a vast great room. The corner fireplace will immediately catch your eye, but the sprawling hardwoods and wall of windows will secure your admiration for this space. Off to one side you'll find a large kitchen with a center island, great working triangle, and large pantry. You enter the flex room from the back of the kitchen that would serve perfectly as a dining room or study, depending on your family's needs. The master suite occupies one side of the main level and has a lot to offer including an adjoining sitting room, flawless master bath, and spacious walk in closet. The three additional bedrooms and two full bathrooms are found off of the main entryway and each have a large walk-in closet plus a linen closet in the hall. Hidden gems of this home are a mudroom adjacent to the laundry room, entered from the side-entry garage or foyer, and a covered patio at the rear. The 2nd floor features a large Bonus Room with a full bath and walk-in-closet.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $502,299
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Suni Lee debuts the Nabieva at Auburn, marking the first time it’s ever been done in NCAA gymnastics
- Updated
Suni Lee has brought the jaw-dropping Nabieva to the college gymnastics world, performing it Friday during Auburn’s meet against Kentucky in A…
- Updated
Auburn gymnastics has set records this season and this week competes for a claim to the SEC championship. For freshman Sophia Groth, though, her long journey to Auburn has been all about family.
Jeremy Vines didn’t realize was that his experimentation in the kitchen as a stay-at-home dad would lead to opening a catering business.
- Updated
Suni Lee helped put Auburn back in the national spotlight on Friday night, as her dazzling bar routine for the Tigers was featured as the No. …
- Updated
The owner of SkyBar Cafe, a bar in downtown Auburn on West Magnolia Avenue, has been arrested and charged with sexual misconduct.
- Updated
Tuesday marks the beginning of the end of a system that made Lee County a holdout among Alabama’s 67 counties; it’s the last to retire the use…
- Updated
With the new headquarters of AuburnBank opening in June, the bank’s president said his company is exploring potential retail and office tenant…
- Updated
A Hall of Famer known for playing larger than life, Lionel “Little Train” James died Friday, Auburn University shared.
- Updated
The City of Opelika has made plans to construct a roundabout and to make improvements to railroad crossings at Airport Road and Anderson Road.
- Updated
Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators arrested 33-year-old Timothy Scott Hall Jr, whom deputies said was involved in two shootings this month.