4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $503,145

Harris Doyle Homes is proud to reintroduce the Garrett floor plan in Woodward Oaks! The Garrett is one of Harris Doyle's most popular floor plans for good reason! This is a very open floor plan with the primary bedroom and bathroom, a secondary bedroom, a full bathroom, and storage area all on the main level. Upstairs you'll find a large loft, great for entertaining! The two bedrooms upstairs share a jack and jill bathroom. Use the following link to view a list of included home features, and the sitemap of the community: https://harrisdoyle.com/communities/auburn/creekside-falls-at-woodward-oaks#detail

News Alert