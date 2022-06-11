Harris Doyle Homes is proud to reintroduce the Garrett floor plan in Woodward Oaks! The Garrett is one of Harris Doyle's most popular floor plans for good reason! This is a very open floor plan with the primary bedroom and bathroom, a secondary bedroom, a full bathroom, and storage area all on the main level. Upstairs you'll find a large loft, great for entertaining! The two bedrooms upstairs share a jack and jill bathroom. Use the following link to view a list of included home features, and the sitemap of the community: https://harrisdoyle.com/communities/auburn/creekside-falls-at-woodward-oaks#detail
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $503,145
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
An assistant professor at Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine was arrested by Auburn police on Thursday and charged with posses…
As temperatures increase, Opelika faces a familiar yet elusive problem in its water supply: it tastes like dirt.
Judge rules against Winchester Hagans, whose fiancée’s father charged him with littering at her grave
A man who was arrested for placing planter boxes of flowers on his fiancée’s grave in Auburn appeared for a trial at Auburn Municipal Court on…
The Tigers worked their way to a 9-0 lead before a stoppage of play in the sixth inning.
The Opelika Police Department is seeking help in identifying two suspects connected with a third degree theft of property at the Walmart at 29…
Opelika schools, police and city clarifying roles and prioritizing goals for school resource officers
While Opelika City Schools has had a long-standing school resource officer program, the school board, Opelika Police Department and City of Op…
The Alabama Republican Party has decided to hold hearings for four contested elections, including the State Senate District 27 race between Ja…
“That’s Auburn. It’ll take a lot more than some sad times to keep Auburn people away.”
Tom Whatley, incumbent Republican candidate for State Senate District 27, has withdrawn his request for a recount at one precinct in Tallapoos…
The Tigers will face the Trojans on Dec. 18 in Los Angeles.