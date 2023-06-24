PROPROSED CONSTRUCTION The “Kennebec II” floorplan boasts 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with 2,710 square feet. This plan is the entertainer’s dream. The foyer and mud room lead into a vast kitchen, breakfast area and great room. It brings a whole new meaning to the phrase “open concept”. The adjoining space allows for time together with everyone, without feeling cramped or crowded. Off the kitchen, you will find a flex room that can be made into the perfect room for you. The foyer leads to 3 additional bedrooms downstairs and a full bathroom. The downstairs in completed with a luxurious master retreat with a double vanity, separate shower, soaking tub and abundant storage space in the large walk in. The upstairs features the bonus room and full bathroom.