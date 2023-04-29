MOVE IN READY - Less than 2 miles from Jordan-Hare Stadium, Owens Crossing is built by Holland Homes LLC. The Lawden plan features cottage-style architecture and an open floor plan. The gourmet kitchen has a large center island with an eat-in bar, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops. The kitchen opens into the dining room with a large window to let in natural light. The great room has an electric fireplace and access to a covered porch off the rear of the home. The master suite has a huge master closet and full en suite with a dual sink vanity, garden tub, glass-enclosed shower, and separate water closet. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are nicely sized with a full bath between them with hall access. The 2nd level is completed with Bedroom 4 and an additional full bathroom.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $509,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Three days after a mass shooting at a teen's birthday party in downtown Dadeville left four people dead and 32 wounded, the Alabama Law Enforc…
Five of the six suspects charged in the Dadeville mass shooting appeared in court Tuesday morning for an ‘Aniah’s Law’ hearing.
A 15-year-old from Tuskegee was the sixth person to be arrested in the mass shooting that took the lives of four people and injured 32 people …
Shirley “Shunte” Jones said Marsiah Collins' friends surrounded her with love as she waited to get information from police. "Them boys did not…
The Opelika High Theatre Society learned in September that they would be the first and the only high school theater program in the state of Al…