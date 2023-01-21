4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $509,900

Welcome to the Chestnut Plan. 3 bedrooms + an office on the main level and a huge 4th bedroom or bonus upstairs. You'll love the flow of this home with an inviting entry foyer and open concept plan. The kitchen features custom cabinetry, large island, granite countertops, SS appliances, tiled backsplash, under cabinet lighting, and walk in pantry. The great room boasts a vaulted ceiling & gas fireplace with wood beam mantle. The master suite is OVERSIZED and features a spacious closet & tray ceiling + the spa like master bath has a soaker tub, curbless walk in shower, & double vanities. There is also easy access to the laundry from the master. Main level features 10' ceilings & 8' doors (unless otherwise noted on plans). The large rear covered porch is perfect for entertaining. Neighborhood Pool & Pavilion are planned for future phases in Graymoor. *Estimated completion date is March 2023* ***All plans & pricing are subject to change at builders discretion***