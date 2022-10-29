4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $509,900

The White Oak Plan. Another thoughtfully designed home with split floorpan & open concept living. 10' Ceilings & 8' doors on the main level & engineered hardwood flooring in the downstairs. The great room has 12' ceilings and gas log fireplace. Kitchen has a large island, plenty of storage, SS appliances, granite counters, and walk in pantry. The Master Suite will feature a stunning 4-way vault ceiling, and the bath will have a soaker tub, curbless shower, double vanities, and oversized Walk in closet. The secondary bedrooms are both quite spacious and share a full bath. The laundry offers plenty of storage plus an additional mudroom area. Upstairs the 4th bedroom or bonus also has a full bath. Outside their's a courtyard entry garage & nice covered porch. Neighborhood will feature a community pool/pavilion in a future phase ***All plans & pricing are subject to change at builders discretion***