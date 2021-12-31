This plan is sure to steal the show, just like a dogwood tree in full bloom. The long front porch is a perfect primer for all of the beauty housed in these four walls. The entryway is flanked with a study on one side and a formal dining on the other, and then you are lead directly into the large kitchen. An abundance of storage, both in cabinets and in the pantry, coupled with the large eat in island make this space a chef's dream. The kitchen flows seamlessly into the large great room with a corner fireplace and wall of windows looking out onto the covered porch on the rear of the home. Off to one side of the main living area you'll find the master suite that leaves nothing to be desired: tray ceilings, soaking bathtub, roomy shower, and one of the largest walk-in closets we have ever laid eyes on. The opposite side of the main living area is home to three additional bedrooms and two full bathrooms, plus a drop zone and laundry room that lead into the garage. On the 2nd floor there is a large Bonus Room with a sitting area and full bath. What more could you need in a home?!
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $513,599
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Central-Phenix City’s Caleb Nix’s dual-threat ability wows throughout season
Thanks to Centerl-Phenix City quarterback Caleb Nix’s performance throughout the season, he has been named the Opelika-Auburn News’ Offensive Player of the Year.
- Updated
Presenting: the Opelika-Auburn News 2021 All-Area Offensive Team (Large Schools)
- Updated
Defense doesn’t even travel here.
In today’s streaming wonderland, if you don’t have a router that’s up to the task, your stream could wind up little more than a trickle, and your 4K TV could look a lot more like standard definition.
Presenting: the Opelika-Auburn News 2021 All-Area Offensive Team (Small Schools)
- Updated
The Emergency Department at East Alabama Medical Center is seeing “record volumes” because people are seeking routine, non-emergency COVID tes…
- Updated
Three rental property owners have sued the City of Opelika over the rental inspection ordinance that was passed by the Opelika City Council on…
Auburn High's Syriah Daniels' basketball skills have not only impressed, but her love of the game has allowed her to develop an even stronger bond with her father, Marquis Daniels.
- Updated
“Everyone has done their part to give Bryan Harsin and his staff everything they could’ve asked for out of them in 2021. That’s why, in 2022, it’s on the coaches.”
'We're just a little bit slower paced': Mayor Fuller explains why people choose to live in Opelika instead of Auburn
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller sat down for an interview to discuss the past year and what’s to come in 2022.