LIKE NEW! Modern day farmhouse at the first entrance of the Preserve. This is a rare find with 2 bedrooms on the first floor. Other upgrades include hardwood floors throughout the main floor, and loft upstairs. The loft has custom a built-in desk/workstation great for anyone working remotely at home. The loft has additional space that is flexible for a gym, play room, or family room. The sunroom/keeping room offers a wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings with beams that leads to the oversized screened-in back porch. The Master bathroom offers a zero entry shower, and custom closet built-ins in the master. There is a custom bench in the laundry room, and shiplap in the foyer and entryway. The open kitchen offers a large kitchen island that is over 7 feet long and white quartz countertops. Great for entertaining or just hanging out with the family.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $515,000
