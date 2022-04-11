Gorgeous single level brick home on 1.1 acre lot on #9 fairway Moores Mill Golf Club in cul-de-sac in Grove Hill subdivision. It is a very short golf cart ride from house to Moores Mill club by way of cart path. UPDATES GALORE New roof 2022,New HVAC 2021, Outside painted 2021, most inside freshly painted, kitchen remodeled with farmsink, new stainless steel appliances in 2017 include Gas Range, Dishwasher, and Microwave. Home features open foyer, greatroom and dining room. There is a large master suite with walkin closet and access to deck with wooded back yard. Two of bedrooms share a private bath.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $515,000
