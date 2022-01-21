 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $515,000

Stunning, all-brick home located in the heart of Auburn! Established S/D surrounded by mature trees & showcases large lots. Beautiful, 2-story home, just over 1 mile to Kroger & the Auburn Mall & just over 2 miles from downtown Auburn. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living & dining areas, welcome you into the home. To the left of the foyer is the formal dining room offering large windows & providing access to the kitchen. To the right of the foyer is the living room that opens up to the breakfast nook & kitchen, featuring a beautiful wood burning brick fireplace. Great size Kitchen with abundance of countertop space & a gas cooktop. Laundry room adjacent to the kitchen. Master bedroom features a spacious en-suite bath, complete with soaking tub & separate shower. 2 additional bedrooms are a great size & offer tons of natural light. Spacious bonus room that could be used as a 5th bedroom! Large, fully-fenced backyard features a retaining wall & plenty of usable, level space.

