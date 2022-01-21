Stunning, all-brick home located in the heart of Auburn! Established S/D surrounded by mature trees & showcases large lots. Beautiful, 2-story home, just over 1 mile to Kroger & the Auburn Mall & just over 2 miles from downtown Auburn. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living & dining areas, welcome you into the home. To the left of the foyer is the formal dining room offering large windows & providing access to the kitchen. To the right of the foyer is the living room that opens up to the breakfast nook & kitchen, featuring a beautiful wood burning brick fireplace. Great size Kitchen with abundance of countertop space & a gas cooktop. Laundry room adjacent to the kitchen. Master bedroom features a spacious en-suite bath, complete with soaking tub & separate shower. 2 additional bedrooms are a great size & offer tons of natural light. Spacious bonus room that could be used as a 5th bedroom! Large, fully-fenced backyard features a retaining wall & plenty of usable, level space.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $515,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Both said they were shocked to be crowned the winners.
- Updated
Suddenly, Jordyn Wieber is not the only Olympic champion in the gym anymore.
- Updated
Suni Lee swung her way to her first bars win in college, Derrian Gobourne turned Bud Walton Arena into her dance stage on floor, and the Auburn gymnastics team came away with a big SEC road win Friday at Arkansas.
- Updated
Lanett defensive lineman Caden Story announced Sunday night he is decommitting from Auburn, the school he committed to on Aug. 1.
- Updated
Auburn could be ranked No. 1 in the country on Monday — and these Tigers deserve the nod.
'I think we’re going to be good neighbors': Opelika Council clears way for new Laurel Lakes subdivision
- Updated
Neighbors are applauding developers of a new Opelika subdivision after their calls for a change in plans and a buffer between their property a…
- Updated
East Alabama Medical Center reached an all-time high of 96 hospitalized COVID patients on Sunday, and that number remained the same on Monday.
- Updated
“We appreciate and thank all those who have offered prayers and support and ask that you continue to pray for her recovery.”
"May God have mercy on your souls": Auburn City Schools parents respond to news that masks likely to be reinstated
- Updated
The indoor mask requirement “appears” headed toward reinstatement at all Auburn City Schools starting Jan. 18, the superintendent said at Tues…
- Updated
Former Oregon quarterback Robby Ashford committed to Auburn on Monday. The former Hoover High School star joins the Tigers with up to four years of eligibility remaining.