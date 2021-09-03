4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $515,000

Fabulous ranch home in the prestigious Cary Woods Neighborhood! Great location! Less than a mile from Auburn University and easy access to downtown Auburn! Recently remodeled kitchen, master suite, & bathrooms. Completely remodeled master suite w/ custom walk-in closet, feature wall & private deck. Updated kitchen w/ new counter tops, backsplash & refinished cabinets. Bathrooms completely renovated. All new recess lighting throughout. Large great room w/ brick fireplace, vaulted ceilings and ample natural light. Living room w/ newly installed fireplace insert. Updated kitchen w/ new counter tops, backsplash & refinished cabinets. Washer/Dryer hook up on main level & in 859 sqft basement.