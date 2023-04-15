The “Acadia II” floorplan is a spacious 4 bedroom and 4 bathroom plan, designed to maximize your living space. The distinguished foyer leads into a sectioned dining room that boasts coffered ceilings. This space is perfect for family dinners, game nights, or entertaining. The foyer also leads into an open kitchen, breakfast area and expansive great room. The kitchen includes a large granite island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a convenient pantry. The master retreat is equipped with double granite vanities, soaking tub, separate tiled shower and a spacious walk-in closet. The first floor is complete with 2 other bedrooms which share a jack and jill bathroom and an additional bedroom and bathroom. The second floor features a bonus room and bathroom, which can adapt to however you choose to use it!