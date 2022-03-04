This plan is sure to steal the show, just like a dogwood tree in full bloom. The long front porch is a perfect primer for all of the beauty housed in these four walls. The entryway is flanked with a study on one side and a formal dining on the other, and then you are lead directly into the large kitchen. An abundance of storage, both in cabinets and in the pantry, coupled with the large eat in island make this space a chef's dream. The kitchen flows seamlessly into the large great room with a corner fireplace and wall of windows looking out onto the covered porch on the rear of the home. Off to one side of the main living area you'll find the master suite that leaves nothing to be desired: tray ceilings, soaking bathtub, roomy shower, and one of the largest walk-in closets we have ever laid eyes on. The opposite side of the main living area is home to three additional bedrooms and two full bathrooms, plus a drop zone and laundry room that lead into the garage. What more could you need in a home?!
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $518,966
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Suni Lee debuts the Nabieva at Auburn, marking the first time it’s ever been done in NCAA gymnastics
- Updated
Suni Lee has brought the jaw-dropping Nabieva to the college gymnastics world, performing it Friday during Auburn’s meet against Kentucky in A…
- Updated
Auburn gymnastics has set records this season and this week competes for a claim to the SEC championship. For freshman Sophia Groth, though, her long journey to Auburn has been all about family.
Jeremy Vines didn’t realize was that his experimentation in the kitchen as a stay-at-home dad would lead to opening a catering business.
- Updated
Suni Lee helped put Auburn back in the national spotlight on Friday night, as her dazzling bar routine for the Tigers was featured as the No. …
- Updated
The owner of SkyBar Cafe, a bar in downtown Auburn on West Magnolia Avenue, has been arrested and charged with sexual misconduct.
- Updated
Tuesday marks the beginning of the end of a system that made Lee County a holdout among Alabama’s 67 counties; it’s the last to retire the use…
- Updated
With the new headquarters of AuburnBank opening in June, the bank’s president said his company is exploring potential retail and office tenant…
- Updated
A Hall of Famer known for playing larger than life, Lionel “Little Train” James died Friday, Auburn University shared.
- Updated
The City of Opelika has made plans to construct a roundabout and to make improvements to railroad crossings at Airport Road and Anderson Road.
- Updated
Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators arrested 33-year-old Timothy Scott Hall Jr, whom deputies said was involved in two shootings this month.