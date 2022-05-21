*Move-in ready! Brentwood, conveniently located off Bent Creek Road, is Auburn's new development south of the Interstate. Brentwood offers convenience, coupled with quality construction and upscale finishes. The Beech plan has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, along with a bonus room. The open great room, kitchen, and dining space are the heart of the home. The kitchen features Bianco Calcatta quartz countertops and backsplash, white cabinets, glass pendants, and a decorative vent hood. The great room has a gas fireplace and a wall of windows with access to the covered porch. Three main floor bedrooms set this plan apart. The master bedroom has ample space and overlooks the backyard. The ensuite features opposing vanities, a frameless shower with two shower heads, quartz counters, and linen & water closets. The two additional main floor bedrooms share a hall bath with marble counters. The fourth bedroom is located upstairs, along with a large bonus room and full bath.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $524,393
