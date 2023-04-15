Immaculately maintained + awesome backyard + THE BEST layout! Split floorplan w/ 3 beds on main level: the spacious primary suite, which conveniently connects to the laundry room, & beds 2-3, which share a fabulous Jack & Jill bath. Located upstairs, the huge 4th bedroom has its own bathroom, creating an ideal & private guest suite OR an excellent bonus room. Main floor living areas feature beautiful hardwoods & an open-concept layout, creating the perfect environment for both entertaining & relaxing. Great room boasts gas FP w/ shiplap accent wall & full wall of windows overlooking the covered porch & fenced backyard. Chef's kitchen offers gas range w/ custom hood, granite countertops, tile backsplash, & double pantries. Dining options include a large island in addition to the formal dining room & sunny breakfast room. Private primary suite w/ tray ceiling, luxurious en suite, & amazing walk-THROUGH closet connecting to laundry! Upgrades galore! Convenient to Auburn University & I85.