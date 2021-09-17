4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $525,000

This beautiful custom home maximizes natural light w/large windows across the back of the home while also maintaining privacy w/a low maintenance, wooded, shaded yard all within the highly sought after Moores Mill neighborhood. The open floor plan, ample deck & patio & cook's kitchen make it perfect for entertaining. The large owner's suite boasts 3 closets including one walk-in closet& views of the private, natural backyard. There are two additional bedrooms on the main level with their own bath making this home perfect for any phase of life. The main floor also includes the laundry closet, powder room & a large storage closet off the powder room. Upstairs you will find a beautifully light filled bonus room/4th bedroom & third bathroom. The possibilities are endless with is wonderful spacious room. There is also easy access to attic storage at the top of the short staircase. The oversized two car garage offers plenty of room for your tools & storing gear for your hobbies.