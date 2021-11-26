Ok for real though. Some people just say LOCATION, but in this particular circumstance, I'm being completely 100 percent ACCURATE! This 1955 cottage sits at the end of Hare Ave. Where is Hare Ave? Why right next to Payne and Pinedale. So when I say location. I mean the location is STELLAR! Looking at 3 bed, 2 bath on the first level, and a MASSIVE, huge, MEGA bedroom with bath in the lower/basement area. So if your goal in life is to be a "towny" or have that PERFECT "game day" location for a house, then this little gem might be right up your alley.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $525,000
