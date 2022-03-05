The Sagewood plan by Harris Doyle Homes has two elevations to choose from, and offers functional and spacious split level living. The formal dining room with adjacent butler's pantry is ideal for entertaining. The master suite on the main level has split vanities and dual closets. The upstairs loft can provide space for a second living room or playroom. The great room leads out to a covered patio. Stunning design options to choose from! This is proposed construction and there is nothing under construction.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $528,898
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Auburn gymnastics has set records this season and this week competes for a claim to the SEC championship. For freshman Sophia Groth, though, her long journey to Auburn has been all about family.
Watch now: Suni Lee debuts the Nabieva at Auburn, marking the first time it’s ever been done in NCAA gymnastics
- Updated
Suni Lee has brought the jaw-dropping Nabieva to the college gymnastics world, performing it Friday during Auburn’s meet against Kentucky in A…
Jeremy Vines didn’t realize was that his experimentation in the kitchen as a stay-at-home dad would lead to opening a catering business.
- Updated
Suni Lee helped put Auburn back in the national spotlight on Friday night, as her dazzling bar routine for the Tigers was featured as the No. …
- Updated
Tuesday marks the beginning of the end of a system that made Lee County a holdout among Alabama’s 67 counties; it’s the last to retire the use…
- Updated
The City of Opelika has made plans to construct a roundabout and to make improvements to railroad crossings at Airport Road and Anderson Road.
- Updated
With the new headquarters of AuburnBank opening in June, the bank’s president said his company is exploring potential retail and office tenant…
- Updated
Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators arrested 33-year-old Timothy Scott Hall Jr, whom deputies said was involved in two shootings this month.
- Updated
The owner of SkyBar Cafe, a bar in downtown Auburn on West Magnolia Avenue, has been arrested and charged with sexual misconduct.
- Updated
As the AU men's team prepared to play for a championship, it sent a message back home, hoping the Auburn High girls team goes and wins a championship of its own.