4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $529,900

This charming European inspired home on the Moores Mill side of town is tucked away on a no-through traffic street backing up to a private wooded area. The living area features a wood-beam coffered ceiling and old world design fireplace. Handsome, unique custom cabinets area a focal point of the open concept kitchen with large central island. A side buffet cabinet unit has glass front doors for display & warm under counter lighting. Custom door pediments are an impressive millwork feature in the dining room and large foyer. The large rear covered porch is freshly painted and has a wood burning fireplace for those cool nights. All your bedroom furniture is sure to fit in the oversized master bedroom. The stand alone soaking tub in the master bath is a nice decorative element in addition to the large tile shower. Huge master closet. Upstairs are 2/3 bedrooms with 2 full baths. 4th bedroom or bonus. Premium location in Moores Mill hub close to Publix and shopping.