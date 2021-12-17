4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $530,000

Just 2 blocks from campus, this home screams LOCATION!!! This 4BR/3B cottage has just the right elements to make you feel right at home upon entering. Split floorplan with hardwoods throughout, has been updated while holding true to its 1949 era. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, gas range and granite countertops. Dining is open to both the kitchen and living area, creating a nice gathering space for friends and family. Three bedrooms are located on the left, as you enter and one has built-in bookcases. There are two remodeled hall baths that service these bedrooms. The Primary bedroom is to the right (off the LR) with ample space to unwind. Head outdoors to a fenced backyard, patio and basketball half court!