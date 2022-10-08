 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $536,815

With the purchase of this home, buyer will receive a washer & dryer, blinds, AND $10,000! The Covington Porte Cochere floor plan by Harris Doyle Homes is a spacious single level home that offers an open floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths! The drive through porte cochere offers an extra 3rd car garage and the large covered patio is open to the motor court! The tall vaulted ceilings in the great room make for an impressive entrance. The primary bedroom suite is well situated away from the main living areas.

