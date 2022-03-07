Don't miss your opportunity on this highly desired one level brick home nestled on over half an acre lot in Asheton Lakes. The 0.63 acre lot is flat with mature landscaping and a fenced in back yard. There is a 3 car garage for that extra storage along with a huge walk up attic with garage access. New HVAC. The kitchen has an island that holds a 5 burner gas stove by WOLF, new KitchenAid dishwasher and KitchenAid combo wall oven, tons of cabinet storage, prep space and a nice walk in pantry. Plantation shutters and crown moulding add a great touch of character.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $539,000
