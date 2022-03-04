 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $539,000

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $539,000

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $539,000

One level, brick, 4 bed home in a well established neighborhood. What else could someone ask for? A three car garage! Yes, it has one! New HVAC, huge walk up attic storage, large back deck, fenced in yard, and more. This is COMING SOON and can be shown on Sunday March 6th after noon. Call Adris Ludlum 334.685.3107 to schedule your showing.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert