The Hudson plan in the Parkway at Woodward Oaks includes a basement with a 3-car garage. The large kitchen includes two corner pantries for plenty of kitchen storage. The two story foyer at the entrance creates a grand entryway to welcome your guests. The jack and jill bathroom upstairs means every bedroom has its own vanity. The great room leads out to a large covered deck overlooking your backyard.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $539,225
