This gorgeous Twin Home overlooks the 6th fairway of the beautiful AU Club. It offers 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Located in the prestigious Auburn University Club & only 3 miles from Jordan-Hare Stadium, you will be in the heart of it all. Whether you are looking for your forever home or a seasonal retreat, Augusta offers lawn and exterior building care, so you can relax & enjoy! Features include Open concept, Gourmet Kitchen, Large Breakfast Bar Island, SS appliances, Custom shades, Private Master Suite w/ Walk-in Zero Entry Super Shower, Bed 2 & 3 w J&J Bath, Hardwood Floors, Pella Windows, Tankless Hot Water, Multiple Sliding System for indoor outdoor living opening to spacious covered porch. Home is a must see!!