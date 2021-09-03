4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $545,000

An absolutely amazing home on a quiet cul de sac on approximately .80 acres in popular Grove Hill subdivision. Lots of woods for privacy and lake/pond-front view. Feels a little like country living with all the conveniences of the city. Lake stocked with catfish, bass and carp. Spacious 4 bedrooms & 2 baths on the first level. Luxurious garden tub and shower off of the master bedroom. Tons of built in storage in master bedroom. Finished walkout basement that offers lots of storage and is currently being used as a game room, library, sewing room and kitchenette area. Basement could also be used for extra bedroom, man cave and living room plus so much more depending on your lifestyle. Finished full bathroom also in basement. Gorgeous tray ceilings throughout the home. Wonderful covered back deck perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Off of the 9 hole on the Moores Mill golf course. Fans in many rooms. Fireplace. LOTS of PRIVACY! Appliances convey with the home. Enjoy neighborhood pool.