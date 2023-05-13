This 4BD, 3.5BA fabulous home is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac in Mimms Trail neighborhood. Perfection awaits as you step into a bright and airy 2-story foyer. Beautiful family room with upgraded fireplace is perfect for entertaining and showcases a wall of windows with a beautiful view. It leads to a stunning kitchen with adjacent butler's pantry, quartz countertops and SS appliances. Formal dining room area surrounded by windows that overlook the backyard w/natural light. Master Suite on the Main Level, and 3 spacious Bedrooms upstairs with a loft! The backyard with extended concrete patio is perfect for enjoying beautiful weather and grilling over the upcoming months! This neighborhood boasts an array of amenities including a lake, sidewalks, lamp posts, views, green space, a neighborhood pool, and a community garden. Mimms Trail is zoned for AEEC/Ogletree Elementary and is conveniently located with quick Interstate 85 access.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $545,000
