4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $545,870

Stunning new construction by Schumacher Homes. Plan and pricing subject to change without notice. Welcome to the beautiful Graymoor at The Preserve. This plan by Schumacher Homes features a beautiful brick exterior with lush landscaping and an inviting covered front porch with double door entry into the home. Upon entering the home, you are welcomed into the spacious foyer that is open to the family room. The family room is centered around a beautiful stone fireplace and is open to the kitchen. The kitchen features a large island and is adjacent to the dining/breakfast area and provides access to the covered porch and your backyard. On the left wing of the first floor, you will find 2 guest bedrooms and a full bathroom. The right wing features the spacious primary suite with an en-suite bathroom along with the laundry room and a half bathroom for guests. Upstairs is the fourth bedroom or bonus room with a full bathroom!