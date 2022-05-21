Stunning new construction by Schumacher Homes. Plan and pricing subject to change without notice. Welcome to the beautiful Graymoor at The Preserve. This plan by Schumacher Homes features a beautiful brick exterior with lush landscaping and an inviting covered front porch with double door entry into the home. Upon entering the home, you are welcomed into the spacious foyer that is open to the family room. The family room is centered around a beautiful stone fireplace and is open to the kitchen. The kitchen features a large island and is adjacent to the dining/breakfast area and provides access to the covered porch and your backyard. On the left wing of the first floor, you will find 2 guest bedrooms and a full bathroom. The right wing features the spacious primary suite with an en-suite bathroom along with the laundry room and a half bathroom for guests. Upstairs is the fourth bedroom or bonus room with a full bathroom!
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $545,870
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look at the albums that made the 1970s one of the most interesting decades in music history.
A 40-year-old man was killed by a train in Auburn on Sunday evening.
Having completed only 5⅓ innings, Sunday's game was ruled a "no contest."
New Auburn president Chris Roberts sets up summer meetings with Allen Greene, as athletics director works in last year of contract
New Auburn University president Chris Roberts said he’ll be meeting with Allen Greene in the coming weeks, as the athletics director’s contrac…
Grand jury finds no probable cause for criminal charges in road rage shooting near Richland Elementary
A Lee County Grand Jury found no probable cause and decided not to file any criminal charges against the suspect involved in an alleged road r…
Auburn Ward 5 Councilman Steven Dixon was found guilty Tuesday in Auburn Municipal Court of continuing to rent out his basement after the City…
A Valley man has been charged with manslaughter, elderly abuse and first-degree neglect following an investigation into the death of his 72-ye…
Whether it's a modest cottage or a luxury townhouse, there are specific features homebuyers are always looking for in property, no matter their tax bracket.
He tipped the driver $16.
The Auburn softball team is dancing again, bunched with another team of Tigers in the Clemson Regional in the NCAA Tournament starting this weekend.