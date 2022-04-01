 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $549,000

Beautiful, upscale townhome in East Lake. Come enjoy easy living in one of Auburn's most desirable neighborhoods. Soaring, vaulted ceilings in den which opens to dining room. Kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Breakfast room is off kitchen. Large laundry room with built-ins, sink and storage room. Primary suite is downstairs and features plantation shutters. Primary en suite bath includes double-sink vanity, soaking tub, walk-in shower and large closet featuring built-in shelving. Another bedroom/office on main level. Upstairs offers a large loft that overlooks downstairs and 2 bedrooms each with their own private bath. These homes do not come up often so do not miss an opportunity to live in East Lake, call me today!

