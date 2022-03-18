 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $549,900

The wait is over! The Mimms Trail model home is now for sale! This home was thoughtfully designed by our team of designers and has been admired by all for the past few years. All drapes, appliances (including dishwasher, stove, microwave, refrigerator, washer, and dryer) are all included. Furniture not included. Garage is currently being used as an office, but will be converted back into a 2 car garage, as per HOA guidelines. As an added bonus, the entire home has integrated Bluetooth speaker system! The primary bathroom floor tile has been replaced since these images were taken.

