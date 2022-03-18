The wait is over! The Mimms Trail model home is now for sale! This home was thoughtfully designed by our team of designers and has been admired by all for the past few years. All drapes, appliances (including dishwasher, stove, microwave, refrigerator, washer, and dryer) are all included. Furniture not included. Garage is currently being used as an office, but will be converted back into a 2 car garage, as per HOA guidelines. As an added bonus, the entire home has integrated Bluetooth speaker system! The primary bathroom floor tile has been replaced since these images were taken.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $549,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
'We're going to do the best we can': Now that the permitless carry law has passed, sheriff braces for change he fought against
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a new law Thursday that will end the requirement to have a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public. Meanwhi…
Whether you realize it or not, mathematical equations are part of just about every area of your life, from architecture and cooking to tomorrow’s weather forecast.
"I will only vote for a lottery/gambling bill IF the proceeds go to the Pre-K and the Post-Secondary scholarships like they do in Georgia."
Auburn’s dancing down South.
The City of Opelika responded Wednesday to criticism on social media of an apartment complex planned for the corner of 10th Street and Avenue C.
Moscow had been alerted of our presence in the hotel. “The Russians wouldn’t intentionally bomb a hotel filled with journalists, would they?” we wondered.
The Opelika Police Department is investigating a third degree theft of property it says occurred at Angel’s Antiques, 900 Columbus Parkway.
Fleeing gunman shot dead by bystanders after killing a man and injuring a woman in a Commerce Drive home, police say
A man and woman were shot Monday night in a Commerce Drive residence, Auburn Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart reported, and another man…
A 7-year-old girl died in a mobile home fire in Waverly, Ala., on Sunday morning.
Charles Barkley says he can’t fathom what it’s like being an Olympic champion on a college campus. But he’s proud Suni Lee is the one at Auburn.