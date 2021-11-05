This fantastic Cedar plan features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level with a 4th bedroom, 3rd bathroom and a bonus room on the second floor. Hang out in the large great room by the gas fireplace or relax on the covered rear porch with fireplace! So many great upgrades in this home; Maytag gas appliances including a chimney style wood range hood, the master bathroom features super shower with a frameless shower door, and MORE! **The price listed online may not include all upgrades and is subject to change upon confirmation of upgrades. Please contact the sales agent for final pricing on this home.** Estimated completion February 2022.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $551,586
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
With her back against the wall, Suni Lee pushed through illness for a rocking performance Monday on Dancing With The Stars and advanced into t…
- Updated
CBS has chosen to feature Auburn’s game at Texas A&M on Nov. 6, the SEC announced on Sunday.
Caleb Nix, Antavious Woody and Jalyn Daniels are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
- Updated
This week's Player of the Week nominees are from Central-Phenix City, LaFayette and Tallassee. Be sure and cast your vote before the poll closes at midnight CT Tuesday.
- Updated
"When Dansby Swanson fielded the ground ball and fired to first to set off a celebration throughout the Southeast, all I could think to do was call home."
- Updated
Two students on Auburn University’s campus within 24 hours alleged they had been sexually assaulted, the university’s Campus Safety and Securi…
High school football scoreboard: Auburn High goes the distance with IMG Academy, falls in fourth quarter
- Updated
Four-star running back Kaytron Allen ran in the game-icing touchdown with less than a minute left, and IMG Academy survived after getting every bit of the fight it wanted at Auburn High on Friday night.
'Another erasing of our history': Opelika citizens fight to save Ferguson Chapel; city grants six months to make repairs
- Updated
Three citizens at the Opelika City Council meeting Tuesday night voiced their concerns during a public hearing that the city is slowing losing…
- Updated
The Opelika City Council passed several resolutions at the meeting on Tuesday to make improvements and extensions to roads throughout the city.
- Updated
More burrito bowls and quesadillas are making their way to downtown Auburn.
- Updated
‘I couldn’t have said it better myself — so I’ll give credit where it’s due.’