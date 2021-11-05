4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $551,586

This fantastic Cedar plan features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level with a 4th bedroom, 3rd bathroom and a bonus room on the second floor. Hang out in the large great room by the gas fireplace or relax on the covered rear porch with fireplace! So many great upgrades in this home; Maytag gas appliances including a chimney style wood range hood, the master bathroom features super shower with a frameless shower door, and MORE! **The price listed online may not include all upgrades and is subject to change upon confirmation of upgrades. Please contact the sales agent for final pricing on this home.** Estimated completion February 2022.