4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $555,999

Expansive BC Stone Plan with all the space you'll ever need. This home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and an open floor plan. Upon entering the home, you are greeted by a magnificent foyer leading into the large open kitchen and living area with vaulted ceilings and a beautiful fireplace. The kitchen features a generously sized island with seating, ideal for entertaining friends, as well as a wall oven and wall microwave, separate cooktop, and walk-in pantry. The master suite has its own private entrance from the great room, a walk-in closet, and a master bathroom with dual vanities, a walk-in tile shower, and large tub. Upstairs you will find three more bedrooms and two bathrooms, all of which are generously sized. The home comes completed with a laundry room and a 2-car garage. Outside, don’t forget about the covered front and back porches – the perfect place to relax in the evening after a long day.