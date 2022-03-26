ON THE GOLF COURSE! Number 6 Fairway at AU Club. Home features hardwood flooring with many upgrades. Formal dining with coffered ceiling, wood burning stone surround fireplace in family room, covered and screened rear porch with wood burning fireplace also. Kitchen features gas stove, island and breakfast area. Updated light fixtures throughout. Large laundry, bonus room and double garage. Gas water heater and zoned HVAC.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $559,000
