Fabulous ranch home in the prestigious Cary Woods Neighborhood! Great location! Less than a mile from Auburn University and easy access to downtown Auburn! Recently remodeled kitchen, master suite, & bathrooms. Completely remodeled master suite w/ custom walk-in closet, feature wall & private deck. Updated kitchen w/ new counter tops, backsplash & refinished cabinets. Bathrooms completely renovated. All new recess lighting throughout. Large great room w/ brick fireplace, vaulted ceilings and ample natural light. Living room w/ newly installed fireplace insert. Updated kitchen w/ new counter tops, backsplash & refinished cabinets. Washer/Dryer hook up on main level & in 859 sqft basement.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $565,000
An Opelika man caught something he didn’t expect when he went fishing at his regular spot Monday: a 5-foot long pregnant watersnake.
Letter to the editor: Auburn University's head football coach Bryan Harsin is right about vaccinations
"Right on, Coach!" says a reader.
Sunisa Lee’s next stop after the Olympics is Auburn University.
‘This is pure politics’: Dozens turn out to Auburn board of education meeting to protest unanimously approved mask requirement
Before the vote to requirement students to wear masks within Auburn City Schools at the beginning of the school year was even passed, the mult…
Students and faculty coming back to Auburn this fall will be required to wear masks on campus, according to a statement from the university on Monday.
The trial for a man charged with murder began Tuesday after a fatal shooting claimed the lives of two men in Opelika in 2017.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb at EAMC; Mobile hospital has highest number of COVID-19 patients
Hospitalizations of patients with confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 continue to climb at East Alabama Health, which includes East Alabama M…
COVID-19 hospitalizations at East Alabama Health, including EAMC in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, rose from 26 to 29 on Wednesday, with t…
A Opelika man died after being struck by a northbound vehicle on I-85 near the Exit 62 ramp while he was attempting to cross the interstate on…
Over 260 manufacturing jobs could come to Opelika as city council expects to vote on project agreement
If approved, the agreement and creation of the facility is expected to bring over 260 jobs to the area with an initial capital investment of $130 million.