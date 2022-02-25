Step inside to this classic country style home and experience a fresh open floor plan filled with beautiful natural light! Greeted by a large foyer you'll find a nice sized breakfast area located to you right leading into the spacious kitchen with a large center island perfect for hosting guest also find a massive walk-in pantry for storage. Next find the large great room located towards the back of the home with a fireplace and a nice sized office attached on the right. Through a private hall entry you will find a large master bedroom along with a beautiful ensuite featuring a double sink vanity, walk-in shower, and garden tub. Upstairs you will find 3 more nicely sized bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a loft area. Each bedroom comes standard with walk in closets. Completing this home is a laundry room and attached two car garage. Out back you will find a large covered porch perfect for enjoying the beautiful overlooking view of the neighborhood.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $565,999
