Enjoy the convenience of urban living near campus and downtown Auburn in this charming community! Nice great room adjacent to the kitchen with a large island, gas range, custom hood and side by side refrigerator. Dining area has a three bay window which allows for plenty sunlight! The primary bedroom is on the main level with large walk-in closet. Oversized two car garage with extra park pad.
4 Bedroom Home in AUBURN - $569,950
