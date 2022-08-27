Harris Doyle Homes is proud to introduce the Tanglewood floor plan to Asheton Lakes! This two level plan includes 4 sides brick, irrigation, and a breakfast nook off the kitchen, and formal dining room with wainscoting wall trim! In the great room, you'll find a vaulted ceiling with a beautiful white painted brick gas fireplace. All design options for this home have been thoughtfully chosen by our team of designers and cannot be altered. Virtual tour of Tanglewood: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RrXRaQPRJn9
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $571,340
