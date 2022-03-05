 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $572,225

The Hudson plan in the Parkway at Woodward Oaks includes a basement with a 3-car garage. The large kitchen includes two corner pantries for plenty of kitchen storage. The two story foyer at the entrance creates a grand entryway to welcome your guests. The jack and jill bathroom upstairs means every bedroom has its own vanity. The great room leads out to a large covered deck overlooking your backyard.

