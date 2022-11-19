Harris Doyle Homes is excited to offer the Clermont plan in Farmville Lakes! This home will sit on a DOUBLE lot overlooking the 10 acre lake and amenity area at the heart of the neighborhood. The covered rear porch is going to be a great place to hang out with friends and family. The primary bedroom is located on the first floor and the other 3 bedrooms and bonus room on are the second floor. The Great Room is large and will have a gas fireplace, it is also open to the kitchen and dining room. Design selections for this home have been made. Pricing subject to change at any time without notice. Estimated completion - February 2023
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“It’s special, and something nobody can ever take away from us,” Williams said.
“We hate to leave downtown, but we had no choice.”
A 25-year-old from Notasulga and a 75-year-old from Atlanta are dead after a crash Sunday night on I-85 involving a vehicle going the wrong way on the interstate.
The reigning all-around champion announced Tuesday that she will be pursuing a place in Paris at the 2024 Olympics, making the upcoming 2023 season her last season at Auburn.
"To be able to see our fans and family support us the way they did today, due to outcomes that we had this season," Tank Bigsby said postgame, "man, it's amazing."
Finley, who began the season as Auburn's starting quarterback, made three starts before being sidelined with an injury. He last played in the Tigers' loss to Ole Miss.
Ibraheem Yazeed, the man accused of kidnapping and killing Aniah Blanchard in 2019, has been indicted on three counts of capital murder.
‘I will always be an Auburn Tiger’: Watch Suni Lee announce plans for Olympics in 2024 after Auburn in 2023
“This special place will always be a part of me and my journey, and I will always be an Auburn Tiger. War Eagle!”
Can you help police identify two suspects connected to a vehicle break-in at the Opelika Sportsplex?
Opelika police are investigating an unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and theft of property, second degree and are seeking the publi…
‘From birth’: Refusing to lose his roots, Cadillac Williams the same selfless star as he was in school
“Coach Raymond Farmer means the world to me,” Williams said. When Farmer heard that, he was blown away. “Really, it makes you feel like the job you did for 44 years was worth time.”