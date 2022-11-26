4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $575,000

The Thomas home design built in The Arbors is a 2,191 square foot home in one of Auburn’s newest neighborhoods. It is nestled in the inner loop of University Parkway, only 0.9 miles from Jordan-Hare Football Stadium. This designer home is constructed by award winning Michael Allen Homes. The home will also have luxury finishes provided with the help of Renee Winkler Interiors. The location of this cozy neighborhood cannot be matched. It is continentally located from all of Auburn’s major landmarks such as Toomer’s Corner (1 Mile), Samford Hall (1.1 Mile) and Momma Goldberg’s Deli (0.7 Mile), just to name a few. It is also only 2 miles from Auburn University Club, which is a locally owned private establishment that is committed to social fun with scheduled events and fine dining. It also has tennis courts, a swimming pool and championship golfing located on 225 acres of beautiful rolling hills and woodlands.