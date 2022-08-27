4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $576,180

Harris Doyle Homes is proud to introduce the Sagewood floor plan to Asheton Lakes! This two level plan includes 4 sides brick, irrigation, formal dining area with coffered walls, beautiful brick gas fireplace in great room, and quartz countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms! All design options for this home have been thoughtfully chosen by our team of designers and cannot be altered. Virtual tour of Sagewood previously built in another community:https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=duaTFp4f44X