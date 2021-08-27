Perfect location in the heart of Auburn. Right next to Cary Woods elementary, this house has it all. The great room boast craftsmanship from the trim work, crown molding, high ceilings, and archways. The kitchen is massive and features custom cabinetry, hood vent, granite counter tops, herringbone back-splash, and trendy pendant lights. The hardwood flooring continues into the large master bedroom. There is a nook in the master which can be a place for homeowners to set up an area to relax or a home office! The master bathroom has his and her vanities, garden tub, and the ultimate ceramic shower w/ knee wall. The two additional bedrooms on the main have vaulted ceilings! The upstairs bedroom has its own private bathroom. THE BACK YARD IS THE SHOW STOPPER. The covered deck has a wood burning fireplace and gorgeous bead-board ceilings . Additional decking has been added for the ultimate entertaining space. This all overlooks the almost acre lot with a small creek in the back.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $579,900
