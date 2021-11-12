New construction, from The Worthy Group, in one of Auburn's newest neighborhoods, Bridgewater at Cary Creek. Stunning 2772 square foot 4 bedroom 4 bathroom two story home. Master and bedroom downstairs. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. Hardwoods throughout the main living areas and bedrooms downstairs with tile in the bathrooms and laundry. Quartz countertops in the kitchen and master bathroom. Custom cabinetry in kitchen, bathrooms, and laundry. Very expansive great room with lots of natural light. Dining room, that can be used as an optional space, opens to the covered porch. Pricing, floor plan and finishes subject to change at builder's discretion without any notice.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $587,664
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A U.S. national team member and a five-star prospect, Olivia Greaves signed with the Auburn gymnastics team on Wednesday on national signing day.
- Updated
Mrs. Story’s Dairy Bar has reopened for business in Opelika, and lifelong costumers couldn’t contain their excitement.
- Updated
Suni Lee danced her way to a dazzling perfect score and advanced as one of the final six celebrities standing on Monday on Dancing With The Stars.
- Updated
Ever heard of a peach cobbler flavored cheesecake? Well, Opelika resident Danielle Moore makes them, and has added other delicious twists to t…
- Updated
Students of Lee County Schools campuses will once again be learning from the computer rather than the classroom this Friday.
- Updated
Auburn High, Opelika and Lee-Scott were all among the winners on the first night of playoff action Friday:
Veteran’s Day is a day to thank and honor our veterans and active-duty military personnel for their service and sacrifices.
- Updated
At the corner of White Street and West Drake Avenue once stood a Depression-era white church that also served as a hub for both the city’s Bla…
Alabama state legislators are interested in removing the state requirement to have a concealed carry permit, but in Lee County, officials worr…
- Updated
Five railroad crossing closures led to backed-up road traffic Tuesday in Auburn as railroad operator CSX performed maintenance on the tracks s…