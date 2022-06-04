 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $589,907

Harris Doyle Homes is excited to offer the Clermont plan in Farmville Lakes! This home will sit on a DOUBLE lot overlooking the 10 acre lake and amenity area at the heart of the neighborhood. The covered rear porch is going to be a great place to hang out with friends and family. The primary bedroom is located on the first floor and the other 3 bedrooms and bonus room on are the second floor. The Great Room is large and will have a gas fireplace, it is also open to the kitchen and dining room. Design selections for this home have been made. Pricing subject to change at any time without notice. Estimated completion - late 2022.

